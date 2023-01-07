Badly needed were baby supplies, including powder infant formula and bottles. Many also donated children’s clothing. This unidentified baby is surrounded by some of the items donated by the FJT’s fundraiser.
LEFT: A mother and her son, temporarily living in a shelter, were two recipients of donated goods sent by the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes. Items such as toothpaste and body wash are in scarce supply in areas bombed by Russia.
A Ukrainian woman in Kharkiv received of the items donated by residents of Charlotte and southern Sarasota communities last March.
LEFT: Beside dozens of Fresh Jersey Tomatoes showing up last March for the fundraisers, many members of the community dropped by and donated a myriad of items both on and off the recommended list.
First aid supplies are still badly needed in Ukraine which is undergoing daily assaults by Russia.
RIGHT: This unidentified family took refuge in a shelter to escape the constant bombing. She and her children were recipients of items donated in the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes’ fundraiser last March.
RIGHT: From left, FJT members Anna Cramer, Diane Szynal and Lisa Colgan help to sort personal supplies at their anniversary party/Ukraine fundraiser.
An unidentified man stands in front of a building bombed by Russia.
When word got out that relief had arrived, crowds swarmed vehicles laden with donated goods provided by the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes’ fundraiser six months earlier.
A little girl looks a bit overwhelmed by the items she received and the attention she was getting.
A woman in Kharkiv picks through boxes of donated items provided by her unknown friends in Charlotte and Sarasota counties who participated in the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes’ fundraiser last March.
North Port resident Natalya Koshman thanked the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes and others who donated items to be shipped to Ukraine.
PUNTA GORDA — Fresh Jersey Tomatoes founder Nanette Leonard recently learned that vital supplies collected for the people of Ukraine months ago had recently been distributed in the war-torn country.
Last March, the FJTs asked the community to bring donations for Ukraine to TT’s Tiki Hut.
“Our hearts were breaking watching events unfold for the people of Ukraine,” Leonard said at the time.
“We wanted to help the relatives of our neighbors in North Port by collecting items they said were needed,” she said.
Enter Natalya Koshman, who was born in Ukraine and came to North Port when she was 12.
Koshman has friends and relatives in Ukraine. She told Leonard many vital supplies were needed.
She said her husband’s parents live in western Ukraine, which had not been subject to Russia’s attacks, and that she would send the goods to them. In turn, they agreed to take them to a church providing refuge and relief to those displaced by the constant bombing.
When it would be safe, the goods would be transported to Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, which endured heavy bombing.
Summoning FJT “troops,” some 300 strong, Leonard planned an eighth anniversary party for the group, which is comprised of former New Jersey residents.
Leonard asked that everyone attending bring one or more items that were recommended by Koshman, owner of a Nurse Next Door franchise.
The list was specific: Tylenol, ibuprofen, gauze, rubbing alcohol; bottles, blankets, diapers, and baby wipes; and flashlights and batteries.
Word got out about the fundraiser, and a crowd descended on the Tiki Hut at Four Points Sheraton on March 21 last year, dropping off not only what was on the list, but many more things including toys, bedding and clothing.
The items were taken to North Port by volunteers, and then a donated, 53-foot semi truck was filled with the donations and driven to Miami.
From the Port of Miami, the donated items were transferred to a shipping container. The ship headed out to sea, arriving in Chernivtsi, Ukraine on Sept. 27.
“All of our donations were stored in a local church and distributed among refugees who had to leave their homes in eastern Ukraine,” Leonard said.
“After Ukraine regained control of Kharkiv, the people there were able to take our donations and distribute them on the streets of the city,” she said.
Russian troops began to pull out of Ukraine in September.
