Shereen Ally and her mother, Hamida, organized and hosted their second annual food packing event with over 100 volunteers from the Islamic Community of South West Florida with Meals of Hope to help feed those in need.

Volunteers, including those from the community’s youth group, rotated throughout the day at various food packing stations to box over 20,000 packages. Each food package contains enough food to provide six to eight meals. Meals of Hope provides five different meals. The community chose the fortified bean and rice casserole vegetarian meal, which includes rice, pre-cooked dried beans, soy protein, six dried vegetables and twenty-one vitamins and minerals. The Harry Chapin Food Bank of Fort Myers will distribute the meal packages. For more information on Meals of Hope and how to organize a food packing event, access www.mealsofhope.org.

