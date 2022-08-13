Kaheel Abdool, Marcus Cantos, and Aroon Hussain fill a food package during the Islamic Community of South West Florida food packing event, organized by Shereen Ally and Hamida Ally, with Meals of Hope.
Helena Khaleel assists her daughter, Penelope Rosales with measuring the ingredients during the Islamic Community of South West Florida food packing event for Meals of Hope, which will be distributed by the Harry Chapin Food Bank, Fort Myers.
Wazrer Abdol carefully adds an ingredient to the food bag to make sure it has the correct weight during the Islamic Community of South West Florida food packing event for Meals of Hope which will be distributed by the Harry Chapin Food Bank, Fort Myers.
Veronica Vazquez, Rafeh Khan, Lena Sharif, and Kareema Paerschke work together to fill food packets for the Islamic Community of South West Florida food packaging event for Meals of Hope.
Over 100 volunteers, including the youth group, filled over 20,000 food packages, during the Islamic Community of South West Florida food packing event for Meals of Hope.
Shereen Ally and Hamida Ally, working with over 100 volunteers from the Islamic Community of South West Florida, sponsored and organized a food packaging event with Meals of Hope.
Over 100 volunteers, including the youth group, filled over 20,000 food packages, during the Islamic Community of South West Florida food packing event for Meals of Hope.
Camari Brown packs a box with 32 food packages for the Islamic Community of South West Florida food packaging event for Meals of Hope.
Penelope Rosales and Amin Baksh seal a food packet of ingredients, prior to being boxed and distributed for Meals of Hope.
Samera Musallet, Islamic Community of South West Florida youth group leader, at the food package sealer for the community food packing event for Meals of Hope.
Shereen Ally and her mother, Hamida, organized and hosted their second annual food packing event with over 100 volunteers from the Islamic Community of South West Florida with Meals of Hope to help feed those in need.
Volunteers, including those from the community’s youth group, rotated throughout the day at various food packing stations to box over 20,000 packages. Each food package contains enough food to provide six to eight meals. Meals of Hope provides five different meals. The community chose the fortified bean and rice casserole vegetarian meal, which includes rice, pre-cooked dried beans, soy protein, six dried vegetables and twenty-one vitamins and minerals. The Harry Chapin Food Bank of Fort Myers will distribute the meal packages. For more information on Meals of Hope and how to organize a food packing event, access www.mealsofhope.org.
