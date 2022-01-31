PUNTA GORDA — While some Oath Keeper defendants in a federal sedition case remain in custody, a Charlotte County defendant will remain free after agreeing to release conditions.
David Moerschel, 44, of Punta Gorda, was one of 11 members of the Oath Keepers — a self-described anti-government group — charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged actions during Jan. 6, 2021.
Moerschel was released on his own recognizance, according to court documents. Among those documents is an order setting conditions for his release.
The conditions say Moerschel can’t own a firearm; have contact with Oath Keepers, and must notify authorities if he plans to travel outside the Middle District of Florida.
Moerschel, through his attorney Scott Weinberg, turned over several items to the FBI last year — including a black flak vest, black jacket, black bag and gun case with a firearm.
He must also regularly check in with the Middle District, cooperate with DNA collection and receive permission to travel outside the continental United States.
Moerschel also must verify his address with authorities and refrain from using “any electronic device that allows communication through encrypted or non-encrypted applications” — including computers, smartphones or tablets.
Moerschel was initially charged with a connected group of Florida-based Oath Keepers for allegedly attempting to force their way into the U.S. Capitol during Congress’ certification of the 2020 Presidential election.
In January of this year, Moerschel was additionally charged with seditious conspiracy; among his co-defendants in this case is Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, the national leader of the Oath Keepers.
Federal authorities say Rhodes, Moerschel, and nine other Oath Keepers — including Joseph Hackett, 50, of Sarasota — sought “to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power.”
Videos submitted as evidence allegedly captures Moerschel and other Oath Keepers organized into a military-style “stack” formation, before smashing glass window panes and causing more than $1,000 in damage to the building’s doors.
For the seditious conspiracy charges, federal authorities allege overt actions taken by the Oath Keepers include bringing combat equipment and weapons to the D.C. area and using online, encrypted message applications to coordinate both before and after Jan. 6, 2021.
Rhodes and other co-defendants, unlike Moerschel, are held without bail in the case.
A fundraising campaign for Moerschel was found on the website GiveSendGo, a self-described Christian online fundraising service. The campaign page states it was started by Jennifer Moerschel, David’s wife.
The campaign aims to raise $120,000 and appears to have been started in 2021; it has so far raised a total of $2,375. The most recent donation is from September.
According to the information on the page, David and Jennifer Moerschel have three children under the age of 6; she would homeschool them while he worked in the medical field. The post claims that David Moerschel was “laid off” after being arrested for the first case.
“David has lived to help others (body and soul) all his life,” states Jennifer Moerschel in the GiveSendGo post.
The post claims Moerschel studied “brain research” out of college to help children with traumatic brain injuries. He also received a master of divinity degree and took part in missionary work both in the U.S. and abroad before returning to medical work.
The next court appearance for Moerschel and his co-defendants, according to court records, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 4. Initial dates for two jury trials have been set for the 11 defendants — 9:30 a.m. on July 11, and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 26.
Members of the public can listen to the hearings for this case by calling 877-848-7030 and entering the code: 321-8747.
Six of Moerschel’s co-defendants in the initial case for illegal entry are scheduled to go to trial at 9:30 a.m. on April 19.
