SARASOTA — The near future of education and recent past of storm damage were highlighted Friday on an agenda for local administrators and municipal leaders.
They gathered at Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota for an annual Convocation of Interlocal Governments.
Discussion focused on plans for four new schools in the county, including a high school and K-8 school in Wellen Park, as well as evaluating the response to Hurricane Ian.
North Port City Commissioner Debbie McDowell referred to the plans for a 2,100-student capacity high school in Wellen Park as a welcome relief for families.
"It's been a long time coming," McDowell said after the meeting. "I know the residents there will appreciate it."
Sarasota County Schools board members reviewed updated plans for the three-story high school building in December.
Construction is set to begin later this year, with the school planned to open its doors for the 2025-26 school year.
District officials said after the meeting that they plan to begin hiring staff a year before opening the new school.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher said that the new school is a positive example of North Port's ongoing growth and demonstrates a commitment from the school district and the city to manage that growth responsibly.
"It got me excited," Fletcher said.
Sarasota County Schools is also planning to establish a new K-8 elementary school on Lorraine Road, south of State Road 72. The new school is planned to open in 2025 as well.
Funding is being planned for the 2026-27 budget for a future elementary school in Lakewood Ranch area.
Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Rich Collins also spoke on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
Collins said the county opened all 12 of its emergency hurricane shelters at local schools, as well as two medical-need evacuation centers, at once to avoid delays in local residents getting to safety.
"We really were expecting to be ground zero, as we saw further south," Collins said.
Sarasota County shelters housed roughly 4,800 people during the storm, as well as 357 in medical-needs shelters.
Of those evacuees, Collins estimated that 80 were evacuated directly from their homes by first responders and another 970 were evacuated from rally points like bus stops.
School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler, who helmed the meeting, and School Board member Tom Edwards both took time to praise county workers for their service to other residents during the storm in those shelters.
Ziegler said many public workers are still grappling with insurance applications and payouts for their own homes as a result of the storm, and said that she hopes state funds and relief aid will be provided to help them rebuild their lives.
Ziegler also praised Emergency Services for a marked improvement in communication from Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Edwards credited the county and school workers who assisted during the hurricane and its aftermath.
"They just continue to deliver high levels of service to our community," Edwards said.
