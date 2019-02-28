Peanut Butter and Jelly dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will have a Peanut Butter and Jelly Dance on Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Sunshine RV Park on SR 70 East of US Hwy 27 in Lake Placid. Chuck Ryall will cue rounds at 7 p.m. and Mike Doughty will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire is accepted. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Cookie Night dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will host a Cookie Night Dance on Friday, March 1 in the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay, 10001 US Hwy 27 South. Chuck Ryall will cue round dances from 7-7:30 p.m. Dave Muller will call squares from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire is optional. For information, contact Dick Avery at rdavery@juno.com.
Free pancake breakfast
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene will hold a free to the public Pancake Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the church, 512 Interlake Blvd.
‘Good Stuff’ to play dance night
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay Saturday Night Dances continue with the family band, Good Stuff, to provide dance music at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall. Tickets are $7 at the door. For information, call Pam from 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Humane Society annual auction
SEBRING — The Humane Society of Highlands County will hold its Annual Auction on March 2, at the Humane Society. Tickets $30 includes food, beer, wine and 20 bidding chips. There will be a silent auction, live auction and chip auction. For information, call Judy at 863-214-6508 or Kellee at 863-243-3649.
Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
Annual plant sale
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will have their annual Plant Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Lake Placid Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Street in Lake Placid. Profits benefit the Avon Park Correctional Institution’s “Therapy Through Plants” program, the only program of its kind still in existence.
China Painters show scheduled
LAKE PLACID — The local chapter of the Florida World Organization of China Painters will have its annual show, “Our Favorite Things,” from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Caladium Co-Op in Lake Placid, 132 E. Interlake Blvd. There will be hand-painted items for sale, door prizes, drawings and snacks. There will also be live demonstrations available. All proceeds go to the youth scholarship fund. The event is open to the public and is free admission for everyone. For information, contact Willie Fox at 863-465-0854.
Western dinner night
AVON PARK — The Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 69 will hold a Western Dinner from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Post 69, 1301 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Cost is $8 and includes pulled pork, beans, coleslaw, Texas toast and dessert. Karaoke with Jodie. The public is welcome. For information, call 863-453-4553.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, March 3, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. The public is invited and all proceeds go to the Moose Legion Fund.
Amish style chicken and noodles
SEBRING — The Sebring Order of the Eastern Star 126 will host a Amish style chicken and noodles Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at the Masonic Lodge at Sebring Parkway and Home Ave. Meal is $10 and includes chicken and noodles served over mashed potatoes with your choice of two sides, dessert and a beverage. Take out is available and the public is invited.
Genealogy seminar on tap
SEBRING — The Highlands County Genealogical Society will sponsor a seminar featuring Ann Mohr Osisek from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. For more information, call Mary at 863-452-5939 or email mcr534@hotmail.com.
Special Irish dinner
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Clubhouse will host a Special Irish Dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at 200 Lark Ave. There will be special Celtic/Irish music by Chris and Michael Noel Group. Cost is $7 and includes a complete Irish beef stew meal, coffee and dessert. BYOB. For tickets and reservations, call 863-382-1554.
Whitley County Florida luncheon
SEBRING — Family, friends, classmates and alumni of Whitley County, Indiana are invited to CCHSAA Florida Luncheon 2019 at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. This year’s host is Dawn C. Smith Meyer and husband George. For more information, call Dawn at 321-261-5975 or email dcmeyer1701@gmail.com.
Essential oils class
SEBRING — A free to the public Essential Oils 101 Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library and Thursday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at the Sebring Library. For information or to register, call or text Maria Hagg at 864-243-4011.
‘Wear Your Plaid’ dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a “Wear Your Plaid” dance on Thursday, March 7, at the Sunshine RV Park on State Road 70 East of US Hwy 27 in Lake Placid. Robert Avery will cue rounds at 7 p.m. and will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire accepted. Visitors always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Denim and Diamonds
AVON PARK — The 21st annual Denim & Diamonds Auction and Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Coulter Ranch, 1875 Dressel Road in Avon Park. The evening includes a steak dinner, dancing, live band, silent auction, 50/50 and more. Proceeds benefit Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning, Inc. For more details, visit the Facebook page or call 863-452-0006.
Crawford County retirees reunion
SEBRING — The annual retirees reunion for all Crawford County, Pen. residents will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. All are welcome.
Highlands PEO Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands PEO Group will meet for lunch at noon on Thursday, March 7, at Potter’s House in Lake Placid. Members and PEO visitors are invited. For information, call 863-402-4655.
Garden Extravaganza
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Friends of the Library and the Avon Park Founders Garden Club will host their Garden Extravaganza March 5-9. Events include a plant sale, book sale and nonstandard flower show. There will be demonstrations, a kids area and more. To get involved or for information, call 863-452-1927.
Elegant Junque Sale
AVON PARK — The Highlands Ridge Golf Community will have their Elegant Junque Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9, at 3003 E. Fairway Vista Drive in Avon Park. A concession stand will be available for beverages and food purchases. Follow the signs from SR 17 and Powerline Road.
Quilt show
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Center will host a Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9, at 4343 Schumacher Road. Admission is free but a donation of a non-perishable food item for the food bank would be welcome. For more information, call Carol DeAarmitt at 863-385-1517.
Meals on Wheels to meet
SEBRING — The Board of Directors for Sebring Meals On Wheels will hold their annual meeting on Monday, March 11, at The Palms of Sebring Conference Room. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. Election of officers is on the agenda. Meeting is open to the public. The regular monthly meeting will follow with newly elected officers.
Ohio counties reunion
SEBRING — Friends and neighbors of Auglaize and Mercer Counties, Ohio will hold a Florida reunion at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. For information, call Kenny Grimm at 863-273-2516 or Cathy (Coats) Schreima at 419-230-2631 or lionlady88@gmail.com.
Race Gala
SEBRING — The annual Race Gala will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the Sebring Civic Center. Tickets are $50 per person and casual attire is recommended. The Gala features hors D’oeuvres, beer and wine pairings, cash bar, silent and live auction and musical entertainment provided by Prime Country Duo. Proceeds to benefit The Highlands Art League for workshops and classes. For information, call 863-385-5312 or visit HighlandsArtLeague.org.
Corvette Racing seminar
SEBRING — A special seminar honoring 20 Years of Corvette Racing will be held at Sebring International Raceway’s Gallery of Legends in the paddock area at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 15. The event is open to all race fans but seating is limited so it is suggested you arrive early. Corvette expert and former Chevrolet engineer Bill Tower will lead the seminar that will include Gary Pratt, of Pratt & Miller Engineering; Robin Pratt, wife of Gary Pratt; and Ron Fellows, one of the first drivers for the Corvette Racing team in 1999 and an 11-time driver at Sebring, with 10 of those years coming in a Corvette.
NARVRE meeting
SEBRING — The National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Monday of each month between October and May at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. All current and retired railroad employees and spouses, widows and friends are invited. The next meeting is Monday, March 18. Call Jerry at 863-441-4418.
Walker Open House
AVON PARK — Walker Memorial Academy invites the public to a Open House to be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at 1525 W. Avon Blvd. to explore the campus, meet the highly qualified teachers, visit the high-tech classrooms and learn of the funding for State and private scholarships. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Walker Memorial Academy school office at 863-453-3131 extension 0.
Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents “The Cold War — Who Won?” group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. on March 20, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
Come solve a mystery
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks will host “Last Chance Church,” a murder mystery play in three acts from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, 200 County Road 621. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Elks Lodge or by calling 863-840-1601 or 315-794-4565. Refreshments will be served (items for bar extra) and prizes available. Proceeds benefit Highlands County Sheriff’s Office canine division.
Annual Unity Breakfast
SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative invites the public to their annual Unity Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, at the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. The cost is $10 and guest speaker will be Rabbi Dr. David Nesenoff. Please reserve your seat by March 21 by calling 863-314-0422 or emailing matromer@aol.com.
Blue Jean Ball
SEBRING — Highlands County Junior Livestock presents the first ever Blue Jean Ball taking place 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, March 30, at the Highlands News-Sun Center, 781 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring. Dance the night away with a live band, appetizers, a steak dinner and bar, live auction and 50/50 drawing. Open to adults 18 and up. Tickets are $75 per person and available at Glisson’s Animal Supply, 4525 US Hwy 27 S. in Sebring. Proceeds benefit scholarship program and junior livestock program. For information, email highlandsjuniorlivestock@gmail.com.
