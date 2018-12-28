Fishermen’s Village to host NYE celebration, fireworks
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host family friendly festivities for New Year’s Eve, featuring a magnificent fireworks display at midnight. Fireworks can only be viewed from the west dock of Fishermen’s Village.
Beginning at 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve Family Friendly festivities will include: Live music and dancing from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with DJ and singer Michael White; Get Snapped Photo Booth; comedy magic shows, balloon creations, juggling with Captain Jack, from 6 p.m. to midnight, Finest Face Painting by MaryRose, Glitter Tattoos by Star Valle Entertainment; LED Juggling, Balloon twisting and magic shows by Jeff the Juggler, Tarot by Pamela (Tarot card readings for nominal fee), Funky Hair Glitter Designs (get your sparkle on!) from 6 p.m. to 1 0 p.m.; singer/guitarist Michael Hirst from 6 p.m. to midnight and it will be the final evening to view the Festival of Lights.
New Year’s Eve Conch Blow
More and more people are coming to “blow the last sun down” at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda on New Year’s Eve. According to tradition, by saying farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new year by blowing the sun down, good luck, peace and prosperity will come to our area. Everyone is invited to bring along noise makers, from drums to horns to clappers to clongers. As the sun sets that evening at 5:44 p.m. the noise begins and lasts until the last rays have disappeared into the harbor.
Then the tooters and hooters go on to their New Year’s Eve celebrations. For more information, call Marilyn at 941-505-1915.
