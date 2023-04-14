VENICE — As hurricane season approaches, local emergency staff are organizing to help residents prepare for future storms.
That help will be offered in the form of expos — one set for Venice, the other for North Port.
North Port will host its "Hurricane Expo" at the George Mullen Activity center in May for residents to connect with resources ahead of stormy weather, according to a Thursday news release.
"As we continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, we’re taking what we’ve learned into the next season," it stated.
The city of Venice, meanwhile, will be once again hosting the annual Home and Hurricane Expo at the Venice Community Center on May 19, in partnership with the Venice Gondolier.
Participating organizations for the North Port Expo include the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Weather Service, and WKDW Radio, as well as local and regional emergency management officials.
Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive information on topics such as flood zones, evacuation routes, emergency kits, storm protection and more, as well as take part in possible giveaways.
“It’s more important than ever to be prepared this hurricane season,” Emergency Manager Mike Ryan said. “The expo will make hurricane-related services and information available to ensure North Port residents are ready and equipped.”
The Venice Expo will feature speakers including Fire Chief Frank Giddens, Lt. Louis White with Venice Police Department and City Engineer Kathleen Weeden.
Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane will also present at the Expo, along with ABC-7 Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan.
“We’re here to prepare you, not scare you," Harrigan said in a Friday press release.
Presenting sponsor Jansen Shutters will be sharing tips from the business community.
Speaker topics will include information gained and lessons learned from Hurricane Ian, especially concerning storm prep, the role of emergency services and stormwater/flooding.
Other topics include locating evacuation centers, the county transportation plan, common myths and misconceptions, and what to do following a hurricane.
The Venice Gondolier will be publishing the full speaker schedule in the newspaper, which Venice will make available at www.venicegov.com and at www.yoursun.com.
The North Port Hurricane Expo will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13 at the Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
The Home and Hurricane Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 19, at the Venice Community Center located at 326 Nokomis Avenue South on the island.
The event is free to the public and the Center has seating for roughly 300 people plus standing room.
There will also be a raffle for three weather radios, as well as food and drink concessions available for purchase.
Vendors interested in joining the Venice Expo can inquire about space by Wednesday, April 26 by calling 941-207-1220.
More information on hurricane season preparedness can be found on North Port's Family Disaster Preparedness webpage.
