Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay

452 W. Dearborn St., Englewood

941-475-7141

www.artsallianceoflemonbay.org

Boca Grande Art Center

236 Banyan St., Boca Grande

941- 964-1700

www.bocagrandeartcenter.org

Arts & Humanities Council of Charlotte County

1700 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte

941-764-8100

www.charlottearts.org

Englewood Art Center-Ringling College Continuing Studies

350 McCall Road, Englewood

941-474-5548

www.ringling.edu/EAC

Friends for the Advancement of Music Education (F.A.M.E.)

Jim Pivovar

7448 Memorial Drive, Port Charlotte


941-661-7917

famesupportmusic.com

Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center

131 First St. W., Boca Grande

941-964-0827

www.friendsofbocagrande.org

Hermitage Artist Retreat

6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood

941-475-2098

hermitageartistretreat.org

Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center

2201 Placida Road

On the campus of Lemon Bay High School

941-474-7702

lbhpac.yourcharlotteschools.net

Lemon Bay Playhouse

96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood

941-475-6756

lemonbayplayhouse.com

