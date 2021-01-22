Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay
452 W. Dearborn St., Englewood
941-475-7141
Boca Grande Art Center
236 Banyan St., Boca Grande
941- 964-1700
Arts & Humanities Council of Charlotte County
1700 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
941-764-8100
Englewood Art Center-Ringling College Continuing Studies
350 McCall Road, Englewood
941-474-5548
Friends for the Advancement of Music Education (F.A.M.E.)
Jim Pivovar
7448 Memorial Drive, Port Charlotte
941-661-7917
Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center
131 First St. W., Boca Grande
941-964-0827
Hermitage Artist Retreat
6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood
941-475-2098
Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center
2201 Placida Road
On the campus of Lemon Bay High School
941-474-7702
Lemon Bay Playhouse
96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood
941-475-6756
