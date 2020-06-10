Following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks, the Bitter Ends pulled off a surprise party to celebrate Ann Carroll receiving the Florida Women’s Sailing Association’s Lilly Kaighin Award.
The award is usually presented at the FWSA’s annual meeting in late May. This year the award was presented online. Sailors from the 10 FWSA clubs located in southwest Florida watched the meeting via YouTube.
BE’s vice captain Marge Whiteman obtained the Lilly Kaighin Perpetual Plaque and Personal Medallion gift from FWSA leadership at an earlier date and waited outside Carroll’s home to pop in for a visit just before the award was presented.
After receiving the award, Whiteman whisked Carroll off to a surprise party at the home of a fellow club member. Face masks were part of the uniform of the day.
The Bitter Ends sailors were extremely proud of Carroll, who has contributed so much to the Venice Women’s Sailing Squadron since joining in 2010. Club members lined the streets to give Carroll a hero’s welcome. Once Carroll exited the car, Jill Joos presented her with a special sash to wear commemorating the award. Flowers were presented by Beth Anderson, and Shirley Geoffrion waved a big “YAY! GO GIRL!” sign. A champagne toast was raised with the traditional “Hip-Hip Hoorays” for Carroll. A luncheon and celebratory cake capped off the surprise.
Each FWSA club can nominate a sailor yearly for the Lilly Kaighin award. The award is given “In memory of Lilly Kaighin as a tribute to Lilly’s life, love of sailing, and her devotion to women’s sailing and is presented to an outstanding individual deserving recognition within FWSA.” The last Bitter End to receive the award was Reba Rush in 2002.
Carroll joined the Bitter Ends in 2010. Since then she has volunteered as a Learn to Sail instructor (eight years), Interclub chair (four years), vice captain, captain and race captain, and is currently serving as treasurer. She also won the club’s prestigious Shipmate of the Year Award, which is voted on by club members.
She won the latter award after her first year with the club, which illustrates how quickly she earned the respect of club members. Carroll has volunteered with the FWSA as treasurer — two years — vice president, president and past president and is currently serving as directory chair.
Carroll has been a leader and a mentor to all since joining the Bitter Ends. She always sees solutions where others might see problems. Her patience in sharing her sailing knowledge is endless. No matter the experience level of the sailor, Carroll is always willing to help out and works tirelessly to improve the sailing skills of every sailor on a weekly basis. She takes women who are brand new to sailing and those with limited one-design sailing experience under her wing and supports them in every possible way.
If sailors are struggling and become frustrated during a race, Carroll will follow them and offer them coaching advice along the way. As their skills improve, she offers racing tips, advice on racing rules, and helps individuals buy or repair boats and equipment.
Carroll’s sailing abilities are superior to most yet it is always fun to see how much pleasure she takes in the success of others. She is always the first to congratulate a fellow sailor on their finish. She encourages new sailors to travel with her to Interclubs, Regattas, FWSA meetings and the FWSA Championship Regatta. Carroll takes green sailors along as crew and has won the FWSA Championship twice, in a Club 420 boat in 2014 and in a Flying Scot in 2019.
Due to Carroll’s small stature, it is easy to visualize a pixie that goes about sprinkling fairy dust wherever she goes due to her infectious joy in life and sailing. However, that little pixie packs a mighty punch.
