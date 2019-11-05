Senior softball practice
The new year is growing closer. If you where born in 1951 you are eligible to play in the over 70s senior softball league, which practices at the Highland Sports Complex (216 Sheriffs Tower Rd. in Sebring) Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 8:45. The over 50s league is also practicing at the same field. There is a pick-up game after practice. Call John Kloet at 863-414-2926 for the over 70s league.
For the 50s call 863-840-4291 or 256-504-1710. The new season will start in January and there will be a draft of the players before the start of the season to determine which team you will be playing for.
You just need a bat and glove to have a lots of fun. The season will have about 20 games.
