HAMILTON, NY -- North Venice resident Austin Rockwood has graduated from Colgate University with the Class of 2020.

Rockwood majored in English at Colgate.

Rockwood received a bachelor of arts degree at Colgate's commencement, which was held virtually May 17.

He is a graduate of Pine View School. 

He was named to Alabama's Presidents List

TUSCALOOSA - Venice resident Nicholas B. Hartsfield has been named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for its summer 2020 semester.

A total of 506 students enrolled during the 2020 summer term at UA were named to the Dean's List, with an academic record of 3.5 or above, or the President's List, with an academic record of 4.0 (all As).

