ENGLEWOOD — Two Englewood Elementary School teachers went to Capitol Hill to advocate for more funding for NF2 research.
Stephanie Ham was there to support her friend and fellow first-grade teacher Lauren Hanrahan. The pair joined about 90 others from around the country to promote awareness of neurofybromatosis type 2, the extremely rare genetic disease Hanrahan has, and to secure more funding for NF2 research for a cure.
NF2 causes issues with hearing, vision and mobility and can even cause death. While pregnant, Hanrahan suffered three tumors on her spine and two in her ears. She wakes up each day not knowing if she’ll be able to hear her two young children.
The most common form, NF1, occurs with one out of every 2,500 births. Since 1996, NF2 has been funded through the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs and the National Institutes of Health. Funded research led to the creation of the NF Clinical Trials Consortium, a group of 25 clinical sites throughout the United States with an operational center to analyze data.
For 24 years, participants gathered from around the country as part of the NF Network Advocacy Program, Hanrahan said. They’ve been instrumental in generating more than $500 million for NF research.
Hanrahan and Ham, along with fellow advocates, urged lawmakers to fund NF research through the two designated sources.
“Continued congressional funding is critical to the clinical trials that may ultimately lead to a treatment and cure for NF and related disorders,” Ham said.
“NF2 is super rare,” Hanrahan said. “Tumors grow on the spine, in the brain, ears and other extremities. It’s not a well-known disease. It seems there’s never enough money for research and no cure for it.”
In June 2019 Hanrahan and Ham joined NF2 BioSolution, a nonprofit organization researching a gene therapy approach to a cure. They recently met the president of NF2 BioSolutions.
“We have become very active Florida ambassadors for them,” Ham said. “In less than a year we helped raise more than $50,000. We participated in the Disney Marathon Weekend in Orlando. One of the charities that benefited was NF2 BioSolutions.”
The pair met four teenage girls, all diagnosed with NF2, at the marathon.
“The girls live across the globe in Canada, West U.S., East U.S. and Israel,” Ham said. “The four girls have bonded over the trials and tribulations with having this extremely rare (1/33,000) and untreatable disease, as well as being teenage girls in today’s world.
“The girls initially created their foursome about a year ago via the Internet and were ecstatic to finally see one another in person,” Ham said. “What better place to meet for the very first time, than the place where dreams come true – Walt Disney World.”
To learn more about the NF Network Advocacy Program, visit www.nfnetwork.org.
To learn more about their nonprofit, visit www.nf2biosolutions.org.
