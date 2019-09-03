Arcadia
Walmart Supercenter, 2725 S.E. Highway 70, 34266
Port Charlotte
Walmart Supercenter, 19100 Murdock Circle, 33948
Walmart Supercenter, 375 Kings Highway, 33983
North Port
Walmart Supercenter, 17000 Tamiami Trail, 34287
Punta Gorda
Walmart Supercenter, 5001 Taylor Road, 33950
Englewood
Walmart Supercenter, 2931 S. McCall Road, 34224 (just ammunition)
Venice
Walmart Supercenter, 4150 S. Tamiami Trail, 34293 (just ammunition)
SOURCE: local Walmart stores
-Compiled by Sun Staff Writer Liz Hardaway
