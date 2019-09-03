Arcadia

Walmart Supercenter, 2725 S.E. Highway 70, 34266

Port Charlotte

Walmart Supercenter, 19100 Murdock Circle, 33948

Walmart Supercenter, 375 Kings Highway, 33983

North Port

Walmart Supercenter, 17000 Tamiami Trail, 34287

Punta Gorda

Walmart Supercenter, 5001 Taylor Road, 33950

Englewood

Walmart Supercenter, 2931 S. McCall Road, 34224 (just ammunition)

Venice

Walmart Supercenter, 4150 S. Tamiami Trail, 34293 (just ammunition)

SOURCE: local Walmart stores

-Compiled by Sun Staff Writer Liz Hardaway

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

