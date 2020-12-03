VENICE — Residents of the state’s long-term-care facilities learned this week they will be first in line when COVID-19 vaccines are available.
They represent about 6% of the total cases in Florida but residents and staff account for about 39% of the 18,994 deaths from the illness that the state had reported as of Friday.
In Sarasota County, 234 of the 399 deaths from COVID-19 have been a resident or staff member of an LTCF, according to state records.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna within weeks.
The two companies expect to produce enough vaccine by the end of the year to immunize about 20 million Americans with two doses each.
The state will work with CVS and Walgreens under a federal contract to administer the vaccine in LTCFs, Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week.
Front-line health care workers will be the next group to be immunized, he said.
There was also good news for people directed to quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended quarantine period to 10 days instead of 14 — and only seven days for someone who is asymptomatic and tests negative.
By the numbers
The state reported another 9,987 cases Friday, a slight improvement over the 10,870 cases reported Thursday — the most since the surge in July.
The 7.49% positivity rate marked the second straight decline after the rate had risen for five consecutive days. There were 123 more deaths.
Sarasota County reported 127 more cases — the sixth straight days they’ve topped 100 — but with a positivity rate of 4.36, the lowest on a week. Eight more deaths were reported.
Statewide, 4,334 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, 109 of them in Sarasota County. Staffed bed availability in the county was only 3.14%, compared to 22.41% statewide. Staffed ICU bed availability was 19.83, however.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 78 COVID-19 patients Friday, with 15 of them in the ICU. Venice Regional Bayfront Health reported 23 patients and 17 staff positive and self-isolating.
The Sarasota County School District reported 15 staff and 43 students positive and isolated Friday, and 58 staff and 414 students quarantined due to exposure to a case.
In the previous 48 hours, eight people were told to isolate and 25 were directed to quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.