Look, up in the sky! Airshow returns to Charlotte 2 hrs ago

Picture perfect day for the Florida International Air Show. SUN PHOTOS BY JERRY BEARD

Glenn Marks prepares the Seminole Casino hot air balloon for flight, at the 2018 Florida International Air Show.

A plane flies upside-down while performing at the Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY CAPT. JOSH OLIVE

A parachutist lands with the American Flag at the Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD

The moon peeks through a formation of three planes performing at the Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY CAPT. JOSH OLIVE

A 1942 Vultee BT-15 plane owned by Tom Smith was on display while announcers discussed details to this year's Florida International Air Show last week. SUN PHOTOS BY LIZ HARDAWAY////

The 37th Florida International Air Show was held in October in Punta Gorda.
