The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center hosted its fourth annual “Harvest for the Harbor” fundraiser, at the Laishley Park pavilions, in Punta Gorda. The sold out event featured dinner by Punta Gorda’s “La Fiorentina” Restaurant, dancing, and a silent auction. $16,000 was raised, which benefited environmental education for Charlotte County School students, grades K-12. The presenting sponsor was Osborne Levell Wealth management, joined by sponsors: Marketing Arm International, Desoto Auto Mall, Peace River Distributing, and Burnt Store Title & Escrow.
