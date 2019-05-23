Starting in 1969 ... Average new house $15,550
Average income $8,550
Average monthly rent $135
Average new car $3,270, Toyota Corona $1,950
Gas per gallon 35 cents
Moon landingThe first man is landed on the moon on the Apollo 11 mission by the United States and Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon. “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
What else?Woodstock attracts more than 350,000 rock-n-roll fans
First communications are sent through the ARPANET on Oct. 29, 1969
1. ARPA (Advance Research Projects Agency) was created in 1958
2. In 1966 the creation of the ARPA computer network, or ARPANET, began
3. The first point of the ARPANET was installed at a computer in UCLA in September
4. In October, the second point was installed at a computer in the Stanford Research Institute
5. The first communication between the two is sent and received across the new network on Oct. 29
6. After that, it is installed at several other universities across the United States
7. ARPANET, the predecessor to the Internet, was not demonstrated to the public until 1972
8. By 1989 the ARPANET had become somewhat obsolete and was shut down
1960s Barbie Fashion Clothes Price: From $1.99
Fashion sets include
For Ken, Snazzy Blazer, Bell bottoms and Pullover
For Barbie, Brocade evening jump suit and silver color slippers
For Barbie, Jersey Top, Leatherette Skirt and Shoes
Valkyrie 2 Rocket goes up to 1,000 ft. high
Price: $14.99
Description Liquid gas propellent sends your Valkyrie 2 Rocket up to 1000 ft and an automatic parachute brings it safely back to Earth.
And in 1979 ...Black and Decker releases the cordless mini-vacuum, The Dustbuster
Elvita Adams jumps from the 86th floor of the Empire State Building in an attempted suicide, only to be blown back onto the 85th floor by a gust of wind. Her only injury was a broken hip.
Specific days to get gas based on license plates ending in an odd or even number, due to a gasoline shortage.
ESPN (Entertainment and Sports Programming Network) began broadcasting on Sept. 7
Victoria’s Secret stores opened in 1979. It went national in 1982 after being acquired by Limited Brands
NASA’s Skylab fell to Earth, in Esperance, Western Australia. The Shire of Esperance fined NASA $400 for littering, which went unpaid for 30 years until a radio host raised the money and paid it on behalf of NASA.
1979/80 biggest TV shows1. 60 Minutes (CBS)
2. Three’s Company (ABC)
3. That’s Incredible! (ABC)
4. Alice (CBS)
5. MASH (CBS)
6. Dallas (CBS)
7. Flo (CBS)
8. The Jeffersons (CBS)
9. The Dukes of Hazzard (CBS)
10. One Day at a Time (CBS)
Number one hitsDec. 9, 1978-Jan. 5, 1979: Chic — “Le Freak”
Jan. 6, 1979-Feb. 9, 1979: Bee Gees — “Too Much Heaven”
Feb. 10, 1979-March 9, 1979: Rod Stewart — “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy”
March 10, 1979-March 23, 1979: Gloria Gaynor — “I Will Survive”
March 24, 1979-April 13, 1979: Bee Gees — “Tragedy”
April 14, 1979-April 20, 1979: The Doobie Brothers — “What a Fool Believes”
April 21, 1979-April 27, 1979: Amii Stewart — “Knock on Wood”
And in 1989 ...Average new house $120,000
Average income $27,450
Average monthly rent $420
Average new car $15,350
1 gallon gas 97 cents
U.S. postage stamp 25 cents
BMW 325 $21,400
Ford Probe $12,695
Ham-and-cheese pizza $2.59
Barbie’s Dancetime Shop $24.98
Ghostbusters Table-top Pinball $19.85
Music“Look Away” – Chicago
“My Perogative” – Bobby Brown
“Every Rose Has Its Thorn” – Poison
“Straight Up” – Paula Abdul
“Miss You Much” – Janet Jackson
“When I See You Smile” – Bad English
“Eternal Flame” – The Bangles
“Sowing the Seeds of Love” – Tears for Fears
And in 1999 ...Hackers reveal a security flaw in Hotmail that permitted anybody to log into any Hotmail account using the password ‘eh’.
Top song was “Smooth” by Santana with Rob Thomas
Dannon yogurt, 8 oz.: 50 cents
Movie ticket: $5
Daily newspaper: 35 cents
World population: 5.9 billion
Big Mouth Billy Bass singing plastic fish introduced
People born in the year 1999 have better chances of being alive in three different centuries then any other group of humans in history.
Australian Bill Morgan was hit by a truck and was clinically dead for 14 minutes. When he awoke he bought a scratch card and won a car worth $25,000. When asked to recreate this for the news he won the $250,000 jackpot live in air.
Bill Gates made 15 bold predictions in his book Business @ the Speed of Thought. Among them: social media, smartphones, price comparison sights, online payment systems, smart advertising, online discussion boards, online recruiting like LinkedIn, and online home monitoring.
The 1999 movie adaptation of the 1965 TV series Wild Wild West starring Will Smith, featured a giant steampunk spider was actually pretty appropriate for the source material. The TV show has been credited as “one of the more visible origins of the steampunk subculture.”
Pac-Man’s Perfect Score! Billy Mitchell, played Pac-Man for six hours non-stop to reach the 256th screen and achieve a score of 3,333,360. Pac-Man was released in 1980.
Paypal voted one of the 10 worst business ideas of 1999
Y2k is a bust. Many thought that most computers would stop working when the year 2000 hit.
Firsts and the biggest Christmas giftsSega Dreamcast, Nintendo 64DD add-on, Furby Babies, Pokemon, Mary-Kate and Ashley and Britney Spears dolls, Chuck-E-Cheese Pizza Factory, Pokemon Gold and Silver video game
1999/2000 biggest television shows
1. Who Wants To Be a Millionaire (ABC)
2. E.R. (NBC)
3. Friends (NBC)
4. Frasier (NBC)
5. Moday Night Football (ABC)
6. 60 Minutes (CBS)
7. The Practice (ABC)
8. Touched By An Angel (CBS)
9. Law and Order (NBC)
10. Everybody Loves Raymond (CBS)
Popular Music Artists
Biggest pop artists Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley, Brandy, Brian McKnight, Britney Spears, BWitched, Cher, Christina Aguilera, Deborah Cox, Destiny’s Child, Eminem, Enrique Iglesias, Eve, Faith Evans, Ja Rule, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Jressica Simpson, Kelly Price, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott, Montell Jordan, Nas, 98°, NSYNC, Pearl Jam, Puff Daddy, Q-Top, R. Kelly, Ricky Martin, Rob Thomas, Santana, Shania Twain, Smash Mouth, Sugar Ray, TLC, Vengaboys, Whitney Houston, Will Smith, Wyclef Jean
Popular movies1. Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace
2. The Sixth Sense
3. Toy Story 2
4. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
5. The Matrix
6. Tarzan
7. Big Daddy
8. The Mummy
9. Runaway Bride
10. Blair Witch Project
And in 2009 ...Average new house $232,880
Average income $39,423
Average monthly rent $675
Gallon of gas $2.73
U.S. postage stamp 42 cents
Movie ticket: $7.50
Loaf of bread $1.77
In-state college tuition $6,585
Gold per ounce $958
Barrel of oil $53.56
Viral VideoWedding procession for Jill Peterson and Kevin Heinz of St. Paul, Minnesota, choreographed to the song Forever by Chris Brown.
What else?“I Gotta Feeling” The Black Eyed Peas
XBox360 60GB Pro: $249
Women’s Nike running shoe: $84.99/pair
Silly Bandz were the must-have bracelets for trading and collecting 2009-2011.
Cali Swag District recorded “Teach Me How to Dougie” and the line dance song is still often requested today.
Canada passes the “Apology Act,” establishing that apologizing to someone after an incident cannot be used in court against the person who apologized to establish their guilt or liability.
The Guinness World Records 2009 Gamer’s Edition lists GTA San Andreas as the videogame with the largest voice cast, with 861 credited voice actors, including 174 actors and 687 additional performers, many of those performers being fans of the series who wanted to appear on the game.
One of Google’s programmers was adding websites to the malware registry when he accidentally entered “/” instead of a full URL causing the search engine to block off every website in its index including Google’s own pages for 55 minutes.
Irish police found they had more than 50 motoring offenses recorded for someone called “Prawo Jadzy.” It turned out that Prawo Jadzy means “driving license” in Polish.
Eric Schmidt, Google’s Chairman, said, “If you have something that you don’t want anyone to know, maybe you shouldn’t be doing it in the first place” when confronted about the search engine’s privacy policies.
Burger King had a promo where if you deleted 10 Facebook friends you’d receive a free Whopper.
2009/10 biggest television shows1. American Idol (FOX)
2. Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
3. NCIS (CBS)
4. Sunday Night Football (NBC)
5. The Mentalist (CBS)
6. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
7. Undercover Boss (CBS)
8. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (CBS)
9. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
10. Two and a Half Men (CBS)
Biggest pop artists Black Eyed Peas, Colbie Caillat, Flo Rida, George Straite, Jay-Z, John Mayer, Justin Bieber, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Michael Bublé, Pink, Rihanna, Sugarland, Susan Boyle, Taylor Swift
Number one hits Dec. 13, 2008-Jan. 16, 2009: Beyoncé — Single Ladies “Put a Ring on It”
Jan. 17, 2009-Feb. 6, 2009: Lady Gaga featuring Colby O’Donis — “Just Dance”
Feb. 7, 2009-Feb. 20, 2009: Kelly Clarkson — “My Life Would Suck Without You”
Feb. 21, 2009-Feb. 27, 2009: Eminem featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent — “Crack a Bottle”
Feb. 28, 2009-April 10, 2009: Flo Rida — “Right Round”
April 11, 2009-April 17, 2009: Lady Gaga — “Poker Face”
Popular movies1. Avatar
2. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
3. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
4. The Twighlight Saga: New Moon
5. Up
6. The Hangover
7. Star Trek
8. The Blind Side
9. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
10. Sherlock Holmes
