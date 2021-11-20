If you believe that the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus was the first one to name Venice as its winter quarters, you would be wrong.
The Nov. 15 edition of the Venice Gondolier announced that the famous Sparks Brothers Circus had just struck a deal to lease three large buildings at the Venice Airport. The circus leased the large “nose hangar” and two adjoining buildings at the east end of the field.
Although inactive during the war, the Sparks circus was for many years one of the best-known tent shows in America.
“Revived in Sarasota last Spring, it started in Arcadia on March 22 a 32-week season that took it on a 10,336-mile tour through 22 different states,” the paper stated.
Readers were advised to keep a lookout for sail and power craft passing by the Venice coastline about 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The boats were participating in the annual Davis Islands Tampa-to-Fort Myers sail race and power cruise.
And finally, an advertisement in the paper announced that plenty of gas was again available at Wolf’s Sinclair Service station, known in those days as “The Bright Spot on the Trail.” No gasoline had been delivered from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7 due to a dispute as to who owned the title to the service station property.
The matter was resolved, however, and the station once again offered full services, including pick-up and delivery, by simply calling phone number 2972.
