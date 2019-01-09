The Christmas Show performed by the Venetian Harmony Chorus was very successful with a sold-out crowd.
Venetian Harmony has begun rehearsing for the spring show that will be on March 23.
If you are interested in singing with them, join now, as new music such as Broadway tunes is being introduced.
VHC is a nonprofit ladies’ a capella chorus. It is a chapter of Sweet Adelines, an international singing organization. The rehearsals are every Monday night from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Englewood. However, the second Monday of the month they will be rehearsing 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Venice City Hall on Venice Island. For more information, call 941-480-1480 or visit the website at www.venetianharmony.com.
