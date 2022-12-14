The Venice Art Center and Venice Heritage celebrated Venice Strong with a Bling Thing Sale and a Trolley Tour.
Art Center CEO Mary Moscatelli reports there were nearly 1,800 shoppers and lookers at The Art Center’s Bling Thing.
The picture-perfect Florida weather provided vendors outdoor and indoor space. Shoppers had a choice of jewelry and clothes, and who could resist Christmas Angels?
The mood was festive as shoppers like the Venice Sertoma ladies tried on strings of pearls. This columnist did not resist a pair of enamel green Christmas tree earrings.
The Art Center scheduled its Holiday Tea for Dec 9. Visit veniceartcenter.com for information about events and classes and concerts. Call 941-485-7136.
Harry Klinkhamer narrated the trolley tours sponsored by Venice Heritage. Two nearly sold-out trolley tours took travelers to Nokomis and Venice.
They learned about the Knight family as they saw the simple cemetery established by the Knights. They enjoyed local neighborhoods. “I’ve never been back here” one of the riders said.
More tours are scheduled for February along with a members-only special event in January. Venice Heritage has terrific free historical movies at 3 p.m. at the Venice Public Library on the third Friday of the month.
The last one was about the Clown College in Venice. Visit veniceheritage.org or call 941-237-0478 for information.
Remember this special day
Dec. 7 was Pearl Harbor Day, a day President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “would live in infamy.” We honored those who lost their lives on that day, and their families.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Harry Klinkhamer, historical resources manager for the city of Venice. He is the go-to person for historical issues in Venice.
He is aware of most historical programs in town and is always willing to give information about them.
He attends several meetings a month, providing insight on rules associated with historical issues that apply in Venice. He is the resident expert for several city boards.
The museum is a mecca of information through the exhibits and by books and materials available at the museum store.
It includes some whimsy. The latest is dog scarves. At the museum when he is on hand, he is always open to chat with locals and visitors. He is friendly and a welcoming museum manager.
Harry Klinkhamer is one of the men who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at fran
