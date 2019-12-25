You are in a foreign country with your grandmother.
You do not speak the language.
Your grandmother is missing.
What do you do?
That is the basic premise of “Handle With Care,” a play by Jason Odell Williams with Hebrew written by Charlotte Cohn.
Newly open in Florida Studio Theatre’s Keating Mainstage, “Handle With Care” is about a grandmother and granddaughter from Israel on a quest that takes them to many a small town in Virginia instead of typical American tourist sites like the Statue of Liberty.
The trip was the idea of Edna (Marina Re), the grandmother, but she never shared the real reason for the adventure with Ayelet (Anat Cogan), her granddaughter.
That Ayelet was born and raised in Israel where she never really learned English leads to intriguing complications when her grandmother dies while they are in Goodview, Virginia.
The body must be shipped back to Israel for a prompt burial according to the customs of their religion. Because it is Christmas time, the best delivery agent may have been on holiday leave, leaving Terrance (Mat Leonard), who sought the job because he liked the color of the uniforms, in charge.
Some things happen for a reason — or not.
Terrance is responsible for the missing shipping container but he doesn’t want to report it to the police lest he lose his job — not to mention that nice uniform.
He calls for the assistance of his friend Josh (Michael Zlabinger), who is Jewish. The problem is that Josh is more of a lapsed Jew. He remembers little Hebrew from his long-ago bar mitzvah, nor does he grasp why he has been called.
That all this happens at Christmas time just makes the story a bit more universal, not to mention complicated.
The basic premise and several sub stories make for an engaging evening at the theater for anyone, religious or not-so-religious.
And no, you do not have to understand one word of Hebrew, even though there is quite a lot of spoken Hebrew within this clever script.
The set is by Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, with costumes by Donna Riggs, lighting by Thom Beaulieu and sound by Thomas Korm. Jason Cannon is the director and the stage manager is Kelli Karen.
The Keating is in FST’s original building at 1241 S. Palm Ave., in Sarasota. For tickets, call the box office at 366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.
