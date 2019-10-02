For its 20th anniversary season in 2020, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is introducing something new: the Single Ticket Club. This program offers “the hottest ticket in town” for theater lovers who don’t have anyone to attend shows with and don’t like to go alone.
Single ticket buyers can join others for up to four mainstage season shows (subject to ticket availability) and sit together in an area reserved for the club. The group will gather before each show for drinks and snacks, to meet new friends while enjoying WBTT’s first season in its renovated theater.
Seats have been reserved on the following dates for the Single Ticket Club (all performances are Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.): Feb. 11 — “Caroline, or Change”; March 31 —“Your Arms Too Short to Box with God”; May 19 —“Ruby”; and July 7 — “Flyin’ West.” “We know that being part of a live theater audience is a shared experience,” WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach said. “We get comments from people who love our productions but would prefer to enjoy them with fellow playgoers in a group, so we decided to offer this opportunity. It’s for people of any age who want to be with others and enjoy theater together.”
Featuring 205 theater seats, a dedicated Will Call office, expanded lobby and restrooms, and many more amenities, WBTT’s renovated theater reopens in January at its current location, 1012 N. Orange Ave., in Sarasota.
Show descriptions can be found on WBTT’s website. Tickets are $45 for adults, $20 for students (25 and under) and active military, plus applicable ticket fees.
To join the WBTT Single Ticket Club or to learn more, contact Marlene Deutsch at mpddsm@gmail.com or call 203-984-5949.
