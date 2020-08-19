In today’s world, have you ever wondered how we follow what Mother Teresa shared “Help someone today, start with the person nearest you!”
For more than a decade in the city of Venice there are and have been men and women who help others. This relational and personal generosity of sharing time, treasure and talent freely with others is the heartbeat of our home city of Venice.
Now as we are living with this pandemic, it is essential we extend this care to our neighbors. We do this through a new movement called “Love Thy Neighbor.”
Inspired by the teachings of Jesus Christ in Chapter 29 Verse 22 in the book of Matthew. “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Unity is an honorable gift, in faith, in community and in purpose. Unity provides us a common goal, combines resources, shares ideas, builds foundations, strengthens relationships and inspires honest actions.
Each year for the past seven years, we watch with grateful hearts as hundreds of volunteers “Make A Difference” the last Saturday of October.
We are hoping we can now Make a difference for the people of Venice.
One Christ Won City has experienced 12 years of Pastor Unity in Venice. OCWC has embraced the Mission of Serve Florida a 501C3 whose mission is to unite non-profits, churches, clubs, teams, schools and individuals in taking action to meet needs of everyone. No matter the demographic or beliefs. This movement embraces everyone. To meet their need and recruit them to help, all are welcome.
This movement of “Love Thy Neighbor” is a special answer to this pandemic, the uncertainty of today and the unknown future.
This movement honors the social distancing guideline while comforting those who may feel isolated. Here is how it works
To practice social distancing, that is keep six feet away from others, we recommend you place this letter (found at onechristwoncity.com) in their door and ring the bell. Step back 6 feet and have a conversation on how they are doing.
We are asking you to take this note and leave it with your five nearest neighbors, three neighbors across the street, one neighbor to your left, one neighbor to the right.
Have them email Serve Florida at fouby@tricountyair.com or call Jim Foubister at 941-223-1771. We will try and meet their need with the help of you, Serve Florida volunteers, your church and our proprietary help directory.
