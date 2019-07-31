By RUSTY PRAY
Sun Correspondent
Laurie Sloan was deeply involved in art class.
“We painted some sticks with paint” as part of a Fourth of July project, she said.
Laurie, 45, of Port Charlotte is one of the clients at the Loveland Center’s new branch in Port Charlotte. Loveland is a nonprofit based in Venice that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Port Charlotte center, on Gibraltar Drive, opened in early June as part of a geographic and program expansion that included a new branch opening in North Port about a month before Port Charlotte.
Laurie said what she liked most was the pottery class she took as part of a Loveland excursion to the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
“We saw a guy making (a bowl),” she recalled.
The group from Loveland helped to fashion it.
They were scheduled to return to pick out the glaze for the bowl, and there is talk of starting a small pottery group with the help of the folks at the VAC.
That’s kind of how Loveland Center rolls. The new location offers an adult day training program — what Laurie was doing — designed to improve communication skills, decision-making, independence and daily living. Clients can design their own schedules, choosing from a selection of classes including academics, advocate, communicate and express, creative arts and wellness.
It also offers supported living services, supported employment, in which employment specialists help individuals find and retain jobs, and a recreation program with activities taking place at the center as well as out in the community.
It’s “participants” — as the staff likes to call the clients — may be intellectually and developmentally disabled, but they are treated as individuals first. They are people, and they are not hidden from view.
“The one thing that makes Loveland unique is our community integration model,” said Jennifer Bushinger, Loveland’s director of community impact. “We don’t talk about how to take pictures, and then take pictures here. Our role is to ensure they are seen as a part of and not apart from their community.
“Our walking club is not going to go do laps in the parking lot. We’re going to explore our local parks and make sure they’re seen as individuals. We’re taking what we’re talking about and putting it into daily practice.”
Loveland Center opened in Venice in 1962 when area parents joined together to advocate for educational and community services for their children. According to the center’s website, back then those parents “sought to be the dominant voice in the community and advocate for educational and community services for their children.” They established the South County Association for Retarded Children, now known as the Loveland Center.
Ensuring clients interact with the community at large, together with an array of programs designed to provide everything from life skills to employment support to cooking to pottery-making, are what move Loveland out of the realm of adult day care and into the sphere of progressive social service.
“What’s really exciting is, as we continue to provide opportunities and build relationships (with the community), we turn people into disability advocates,” said Heather Thurber, program manager for Port Charlotte and North Port. “People begin to realize, ‘Hey, I’m going to give the time of day to that individual, or say hello to that bagger at Publix who I might have ignored because they talk a little different.’
“That’s really what our principle is: to ensure we are providing outlets to advocate and educate throughout the community.”
The Lion program is an example of Loveland’s aggressive advocacy in the community. Lion is a supported volunteer plan that pairs clients with nonprofits and other community organizations. The clients volunteer their time while receiving on-the-job training. Meals on Wheels is one of the participating nonprofits.
Plans are also in the works to have a collaborative after-school program with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County in Charlotte County, which will allow young people with disabilities to attend and participate in activities with a Loveland instructor.
Loveland is primarily a daytime, weekday operation that charges a daily fee. It is funded through Medicaid, grants, individual bequests and fundraising. In late June, Charlotte had 13 clients with another 12 due in July. North Port had eight, with the goal to reach 25. Venice had 150, including 31 in its supported employment program.
A supported employment program is planned for Charlotte.
“Our goal is to ensure that they have the opportunity to achieve anything they want,” Bushinger said. “We don’t put barriers on them. We find ways to help them get over the obstacles.
“We’re all guilty of making their lives easier. ‘I’ll do that for you. Let me help you with that.’ What we need to do is empower them, because at some point they’re going to have to do it on their own. If I can hold a knife and fork, I don’t need you to cut my chicken for me.’”
Or fashion some clay into a bowl.
Loveland Center accepts donations and is seeking volunteers. Both can be accomplished at www.lovelandcenter.org.
