Kathy Giorgini, of Nokomis, fills up her tank at Speedway in Nokomis in 2021. Since then, gas prices spiked to nearly $5 a gallon but are now, average gas prices are below $4 a gallon in the Southwest Florida area.
A “sigh of relief” could be in store for motorists in the region regarding gas prices.
“After paying almost $5 a gallon just a couple months ago, Florida drivers are likely breathing a sigh of relief when seeing gas prices back below $4 a gallon,” Mark Jenkins, AAA — The Auto Club Group spokesperson, said in a news release.
In the Sarasota County area, regular unleaded prices are listed at around $3.89 as of Monday. A year ago, that same report showed the cost of regular gasoline at $2.87.
In Charlotte County, the latest AAA report showed average prices for regular unleaded at around $3.80. That’s about 20 cents lower than a week ago. Last month, AAA reported the cost for regular gasoline in Charlotte County at $4.53.
In the nation, average prices list around $4.22.
“It’s too early to tell just how long these sub-$4 gas prices will hang around," Jenkins said. "Oil and gasoline futures prices made notable gains last week. This could cause falling gas prices to level out or potentially increase, but it’s too early to tell.”
The most expensive areas in Florida were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $4.18, Naples at $4.13, and Fort Lauderdale at $4.04.
The least expensive were Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $3.70, Melbourne-Titusville at $3.74, and The Villages at $3.75.
Florida gas prices dropped by an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, according to the AAA report.
That continues what is now a seven-week streak of declines with the state average having dropped a total of 96 cents per gallon since mid-June.
The state average Sunday for regular unleaded was $3.93 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 5.
The average full tank of gas now costs about $14 less than it did when pump prices were at their peak in mid-June.
At that time, when the state average was $4.89 per gallon, drivers paid $73 to fill an average 15-gallon tank of gas. Now, that same 15-gallon tank costs around $59.
The price for U.S. crude oil settled at $98.62 per barrel on Friday, according to the AAA report. That’s 4% more than the week before.
Gasoline futures jumped nearly 30 cents per gallon .
The price hikes came after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies — who have steadily raised fuel production rates on a monthly basis — decided to hold production at current levels in September, Jenkins wrote in Monday’s AAA report.
While that adds to existing concerns about global fuel supplies, he continued, the market remains concerned about a global recession and the potential of it driving down global fuel demand.
