LAKE PLACID – The first regular meeting of the Lake Placid Town Council of the new year will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 311 W. Interlake Blvd. The “new” Town Hall at 1069 U.S. 27 is not quite ready to move into yet and hold meetings. If renovations are complete, perhaps February’s meeting will be held there.
The agenda is out and available to the public at lakeplacidfl.net. The link for the agenda and the downloadable agenda package are on the landing page of the website.
As of press time on Friday, there are no additional consent agendas or presentations scheduled.
If residents are interested in the location of a new fire/EMS station, they should plan to attend the meeting.
Under the Public Hearing portion of the agenda, Item A is the second reading of Ordinance 2018-775, allowing for the conveyance of a town-owned property to be given to the county to build a fire/EMS station and provide services to the town and surrounding areas. The property in question is east of Hillcrest Avenue in between Dal Hall Boulevard and Heartland Boulevard. The property would revert back to the town if the project was not completed by Jan. 1, 2020. The ordinance was approved on first reading on Nov. 13, 2018.
Items B and C are also second readings and adoptions of ordinances. They both deal with the move from the existing Town Hall to the “new Town Hall.” Item B directly deals with the move itself. Item C is the second reading to amend the town’s zoning maps in relation to the “new Town Hall” on U.S. 27.
The Lake Placid Elks are seeking a special exception for a new telecommunications tower. Town code requires a special exception before the Elks erect a 175-foot telecommunications tower on their property at 200 County Road 621.
The first reading to amend Sanitation Section 80-1 will be heard. This section will deal with residential garbage fees, days of pickup and penalties for improper trash placement and for unpaid bills. Those who use the town for garbage will be affected.
The last item on the Public Hearing portion of the agenda is a first reading on an ordinance to amend Chapter 155 of the Florida Building Code. This allows code enforcement to enforce zoning violations.
Town Administrator Phil Williams will be discussing the Community Development Block Grant for a sewer.
Residents are urged to share their opinions. Comments should be limited to three minute unless given permission is given.
