Luau

PHOTO BY ESTHER BIRD

Sylvia Albrecht, left, Ann Caldwell, Ann Grande, and Barbara Patterson enjoy the annual luau at the Venice Senior Friendship Center.

 PHOTO BY ESTHER BIRD

The Venice Senior Friendship Center hosted its annual luau Friday, Aug. 9 at its Venice campus, at 2350 Scenic Drive.

More than 100 seniors enjoyed music by the Let’s Do It Band and hula dancing by Betty Jean and the Keoki Hula Walea Dancers.

Great food was provided by the sponsors of the event: United Healthcare and The Windsor of Venice.

The Venice Friendship Center is a 501C(3) private non-profit organization that provides many valuable services in the community.

All seniors are welcome to enjoy the center by participating in classes, games, parties and other exciting and enjoyable events. The center is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free tours are available any day during regular business hours.

