Who was the mysterious woman whose enigmatic beliefs and behaviors were a puzzle to friends and foes alike?
She began her speeches (1886-1937): “I am an anarchist!”
Yet, she never hurled a bomb, shot or savaged with a knife any of her self-selected enemies.
She was Lucia Taliaferro who was born as a slave in Virginia in 1851.
In 1872 she became Lucy Parsons when she married a former Confederate soldier, Albert Parsons, in Texas. Albert helped to implement Radical Republican Reconstruction, (1866- 1872).
When Texan Democrats regained power and passed an anti-miscegenation law in 1873, Albert and Lucy decamped to Chicago. They had two children by 1881.
Albert experienced a string of failed Socialist Party candidacies for local and state offices. In 1881, as a couple, they abandoned “ballot-box politics” and became active anarchists.
After six years of anarchistic agitation to benefit working people, Albert and three other anarchists were executed on Nov. 11, 1887. Lucy considered their fate as judicial murder.
History has validated her claim that the Haymarket Square trial was unjust. Thereafter, Lucy's career as an avenging angel of their martyrdom began.
Lucy Parsons had a limited formal education, but was a lifelong learner. She achieved recognition as an entrepreneur, union organizer for women, writer, editor, publisher, orator and agitator for revolution.
Lucy tried a variety of anarchisms, socialist, Marxist and syndicalist. After 50 years of mutations in her agitation for a revolution to bring a better life to working people in the United States, she gave up on anarchism as a means to the end of her audacious mission.
Lucy Parsons was a menace to the woman's suffrage movement and mocked suffragists as “dupes.”
She was no friend of the legendary champions of woman's suffrage. However, Lucy did not become “a fellow traveler” of the suppressionists in the National Association of Women Opposed to Woman's Suffrage or the auxiliary, The Men's Association Opposed to Woman Suffrage.
Her cooperation with the suffragist, Jane Addams, confounded many Chicagoans. Lucy admired Addams' commitments to women, children and immigrants at Hull House.
Lucy and Jane were in sync on anti-imperialism. Both women fought for equal legal rights and economic opportunities for women. Jane Addams' staunch public defense of the constitutional rights of free speech, press and assembly for all Americans included anarchists.
Jane Addams believed that democracy and social ethics were symbiotic. Lucy Parsons was not convinced. She continued to subvert the woman's suffrage movement and sabotage capitalists.
Lucy was no fan of electoral politics and considered the “sacred franchise” that most Americans revered, to be foolish and futile.
She was merciless in condemning union leaders who made alliances with political parties. Lucy Parsons said this about the political methods of capitalists in “The Humbug Ballot” (Sept. 10, 1905): “The fact is money and not votes is what rules the people. And the capitalists no longer care to buy the voters, they simply buy the 'servants' after they had been elected to 'serve.' The idea that the poor man's vote amounts to anything is the veriest delusion. The ballot is only the paper veil that hides the tricks.”
Lucy Parsons, the atheist, had a coterie of acolytes who recited her sermons against capitalists and church and state enablers. They echoed, like true believers, her grievances on the venality of politics and the false faith of voters in the secret ballot.
Lucy Parsons exposed the hypocrisy of America's civic religion. She believed her destiny was to be a herald for a better way.
After her funeral on March 13, 1942, Lucy Parsons' reputation began to fade. She was almost forgotten except by her most devoted admirers. However, by the 1970s, Lucy Parsons' reputation began to be re-contextualized.
In 1976, Carolyn Ashbaugh's book, "Lucy Parsons, American Revolutionary" and Marjorie Woodruff's “Spiral” a 1995 public art exhibit in Chicago, were positive renditions of Lucy Parsons' career.
In 2004, Chicago officials made a commitment to build a pocket park near Lucy Parsons' last neighborhood. It was completed in 2012. A plaque was unveiled with the title, “Lucy Ella Gonzales Parsons Park.”
It listed her many accomplishments in Chicago from 1873-1942. On May 1, 2017, an historical street marker, “Lucy Ella Gonzales Parsons Honorary Way” was erected near the Avondale neighborhood where Lucy and her companion of 34 years, George Markstall, had lived.
In December 2017, evidence emerged from Jacqueline Jones' book, "Goddess of Anarchy: The Life and Times of Lucy Parsons, American Radical," that no such real person existed with the name Lucy Ella Gonzales Parsons.
Lucy Parsons fabricated her origins story about being a Mexican American with a lineage to the pre-Columbian Aztecs.
Lucy Parsons, nee Lucia Taliaferro, who was born an African American slave, had substituted a false Mexican American persona as the true story of her roots.
Lucy Parsons told many tall tales to advance her mission to bring a new Eden to the U.S.A. by means of revolution. Lucy used prevarications and put-ons as well as brave tactics to advance her cause.
Yet, by the time of her death on March 7, 1942, she had not succeeded.
Lucy Parsons failed to get a majority of Americans to assent or vote for her quixotic goal, restoration of paradise on earth.
Moreover, her hubris provoked this nemesis: Only a minority of zealots believed her prediction of glory days after the revolution. Most Americans were unambiguous. They refused to join her gospel chorus for revolution. Lucy Parsons could never get an Amen out of them.
Editor's note: Lawrence Glynn is Professor Emeritus, Delta College, University Center, Michigan. For lack of space, his extensive list of sources can not be printed here. You may contact him at: glynn.larry963@gmail.com
