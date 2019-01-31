About three months ago I shared a column about dieting. The battle of the bulge is yet raging and my waistline isn’t thinning as much as my patience is. Such is the struggle, especially when you’re starting to get a bit long in the tooth, and your remaining years are anything but golden.
I keep forgetting that there’s a second part to the process of losing weight, and it’s called exercise. C’mon, isn’t starving oneself torture enough? Why should I have to get all sweaty as well?
Apparently jumping to conclusions doesn’t burn any calories and doesn’t count as exercise. If I do any pull-ups, it’s when I’m either pulling up the table to eat, or pulling up my britches that keep wanting to go south on me from dieting. Some people do lunges. I lunge for the TV remote sometimes. And as far as doing crunches, I fall off the wagon and crunch on a few potato chips now and then. I’ve heard that doing squats is good for me. I don’t even do doodly-squats, so I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t enjoy those other ones.
I know, I should get out and walk. Especially since I only live a couple of blocks from a walking track here in town. I’ve walked a lot in my past, but as the years pile up on me, I’m more inclined to amble or mosey, which might be a Southern thing, and I’m all right with that. I do walk about a half mile a day to fetch Grandson No. 2 from school, so that counts in my book. For additional exercise, I pick up trash along the way that generates daily, it seems. Who knew that pigs could drive and would litter wherever they go?
I could jog, but I hear that’s not good for your knees. Not good for the eyes of others to see me doing that, either. Instead, I’ll settle for jogging my memory, but that might require some help. Speaking of help, I know that those working out with free weights often have a buddy to “spot” them as a safety precaution. I would say that if a buddy spotted me eating a donut somewhere, he’d be a good buddy not to rat me out.
Workout clothes are not part of my wardrobe. I may own a couple of sweatshirts, but that’s in name only. I don’t wear them to sweat in, but to stave off cold weather, like any sensible person would. And you can forget about me owning tights or anything resembling what some call bicycle pants. Nope, I ain’t forcing myself into anything that’s tight enough to crack a flea on, for all to see. And you’re welcome.
Some folks work out by sparring with others or smacking a punching bag around. About the only fight-related activities I partake in are fighting sleep or fighting hunger pangs. Oh yeah, and I battle my conscience every time I walk past my fridge. Alas.
I’m having some success and am at the half-way mark of my goal. A few more pounds and I will reward myself with a Dairy Queen Blizzard. Don’t judge, please. That’ll just frustrate me more and I might have to eat two of them.
To sum it all up, I have a favorite T-shirt that says it best: “Exercise? I thought you said ‘Extra fries!’”
