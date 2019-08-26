Tom Vandenberg

Englewood Mac Users Group president Tom Vandenberg invites everyone interested in Macintosh computers and devices to the group's meetings.

The Englewood Area Macintosh User Group is resuming monthly meetings from 1:30-4 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.

The Sept. 5 meeting will feature the Apple Watch presented by Carl Schwartz. In addition, a Q & A session for beginners will start the meeting followed by two breakout groups, one for Mac Computers and the other for Mac iOS devices such as iPhones, iPads and iPods. 

Meetings are open to everyone with an interest in learning about Apple products.

Treasurer Lou Bessen reported a 28% membership increase for the club at a recent board meeting. The start of this year's program year marks the clubs 27th year of operation. Meetings are open to anyone interested in Apple products who would like to learn how to get the most enjoyment from their Apple devices.

Please visit www.eamug.org for more information.

