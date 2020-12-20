The Mackle brothers

The Mackle brothers — Elliot, Robert and Frank Jr.

 THE MACKLE COMPANY PHOTO

Often referred to as "Florida's Famous Mackle Brothers," Frank Jr., Elliott and Robert were responsible for originating and developing 17 Florida communities, including North Port and Port Charlotte.

They started General Development Corporation to market affordable lots for $10 down and $10 a month to lure people to settle in Florida, even if the homesite was for future retirement. People just clipped out a coupon from a national ad, sent their money and received a contract for a specific lot to be signed and returned.


