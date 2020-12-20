Often referred to as "Florida's Famous Mackle Brothers," Frank Jr., Elliott and Robert were responsible for originating and developing 17 Florida communities, including North Port and Port Charlotte.
They started General Development Corporation to market affordable lots for $10 down and $10 a month to lure people to settle in Florida, even if the homesite was for future retirement. People just clipped out a coupon from a national ad, sent their money and received a contract for a specific lot to be signed and returned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.