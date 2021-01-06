Class was held recently at Made In Italy.

The children were part of Gulf Coast Homeschoolers.

“With COVID, they even made changes this year, having all kids wear gloves and limiting the kids to groups of five at a time. They wore masks the entire time,” Catherine Bryans said in an email.

She credited the Venice Avenue restaurant with being helpful, not just to her group but to the rest of the community.


