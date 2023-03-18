Robyn Bell

Robyn Bell will be the music conductor for the State College of Florida Foundation’s long-standing musical event, “Evening Under the Stars.” This year’s theme is “Oh, What a Night.”

 

WELLEN PARK — When Robyn Bell, music conductor, lifts her baton, nighttime magic will ensue at the State College of Florida Foundation’s long-standing musical event, “Evening Under the Stars.”


Fireworks under the stars

“Evening Under the Stars” concludes with fireworks.
Mark Sanders

Tribute artist Mark Sanders is a guest singer at “Evening Under the Stars.”
