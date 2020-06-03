Covid19Notice_051120_300x300_TS.indd

Partipating Main Street businesses are being asked to post this in their businesses and follow the suggestions fro eveeeeeeryone's safety durig the Covid pandemic.

 PROVIDED BY VENICE MAINSTREET

VENICE - A "reopening task force" with Venice MainStreet and Venice Area Chamber of Commerce working together has been formed to help "aid businesses in their resumption of business activities during the COVID-19 crisis."

According to Venice MainStreet, the committee has created an "information graphic announcing a business’ plan to abide by safety standards and prioritize the health of staff and customers."

It is hoping people will look for these notices when they shop and visit in Venice. 

"All businesses are invited to post this tool. If a business is in need of this notice, we encourage them to pick one up at Venice MainStreet or the Chamber of Commerce," the news release said. 

