A “reopening task force” has been formed — with Venice MainStreet and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce working together — to help aid businesses in their resumption of normal activities during the COVID-19 crisis.
According to a Venice MainStreet news release, the committee has created a graphic announcing a plan for businesses to abide by safety standards and prioritize the health of customers and staff.
The two organizations are hoping patrons will look for these notices when they shop and dine in Venice.
All businesses are invited to post this notice. If a business is in need of one, it is encouraged to pick one up at Venice MainStreet or at the Chamber of Commerce.
