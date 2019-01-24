Provided by the RV Industry Association
Thrill-seeking sports enthusiasts have discovered a convenient way to travel that suits their active and rugged lifestyles. Travel by RV is popular among today’s on-the-go outdoor adventurers.
“Outdoor sports enthusiasts love the freedom, control and convenience that RV travel offers,” says RVIA President Richard Coon. “RVs complement almost every outdoor adventure year-round — from skiing and hunting to mountain biking and snowmobiling — making these experiences even more hassle-free and fun for every family member.”
The RV’s escalating appeal among outdoor sports enthusiasts is due to its versatility — a mobile location to store and haul sporting equipment combined with comfortable living quarters for economical, flexible travel. Its flexibility makes it ideal for spur-of-the-moment escapes and weekend-warrior fun. On America’s roads today are more than 8.2 million RVs, which include motorhomes, travel trailers, folding camping trailers, truck campers and sport utility RVs.
Camping, a long-time favorite RVer pastime, now ranks as the nation’s second most popular sporting activity with 55.4 million participants, according to research by the National Sporting Goods Association. Other popular sporting activities RVers enjoy include biking, hiking, fishing, golfing, hunting and skiing — including extreme sports like kayaking and snowboarding — reports RVIA’s survey of RV owners.
RVs offer the perfect base-camp for nearly every outdoor activity, sports enthusiasts say. There are many advantages to this arrangement:
• Hauling capabilities: Sport utility RVs make it easier to haul ATVs, snowmobiles, boats and other outdoor vehicles right on board in built-in “garages” — often with hydraulic lifts for easy loading — to carry all-terrain vehicles, canoes, wave runners, jet skis or motorcycles
• Room for gear: There’s plenty of storage space for odd-sized items like skis, kayaks, bicycles, sleds, skates, skateboards, as well as bulky hunting and fishing equipment, camping gear, children’s toys, food and supplies. No need to worry about lost or broken equipment.
• Freedom to roam: Go where you want, when you want. Stay as long as you want, but if the fish aren’t biting, you can easily move all your gear to another spot upstream. For sports enthusiasts on limited schedules, RVs allow for flexibility with sufficient time to fit in lots of outdoor activities.
• Protection from rough weather: If it rains or snows, you’ll have a dry place to relax, plus climate control year-round. For the winter months, RVs come equipped with thermostatically controlled heat, furnaces and water heaters for warmth during cold spells.
• Comfortable travel and rest: Your family can enjoy all the comforts of home while on the road. After the day’s adventures, retire to the RV and enjoy amenities like TVs, computer hook-ups, video-game systems, surround sound, upholstered sofas, showers and queen-size beds. Depending on their size, RVs provide sleeping accommodations for up to 10 people.
• Cooking amenities: You can refrigerate, freeze or cook your catch or game immediately. RVing means bringing your kitchen along, complete with oven, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Anything you can prepare at home, you can make in an RV and serve up fresh.
• Pet-friendly environment: With an RV you can easily bring hunting dogs or family pets on outdoor adventures.
RVs make pursuing outdoor passions even more gratifying, no matter the season. In winter, for instance, RVers can “enjoy a day on the ski slopes or at the frozen lake, then retreat to the warmth and luxury of their ski chalet on wheels. Mix up a batch of hot cocoa or prepare an economical, home-cooked meal, and enjoy a restful sleep in a snug bed — just what’s needed before the fun begins again the next day,” Coon suggests.
RVs come in a variety of sizes and styles for every taste and budget. Renting one is an attractive option for many outdoor sports enthusiasts. Attending an RV show, where there will be many makes and models at your disposal, is the best way to research the best floor plans and features to complement your outdoor pursuits.
