Nestled in a riverbend at the base of the Myakka River bridge, the 25-year-old Myakka River Oyster Bar was arguably the last Florida riverfront seafood eatery still held by its original owners.
Then, Gulf Coast restaurateur Hector Pescio and two partners set their sights on what they knew was a potential goldmine.
Just two days after the trio bought the Oyster Bar from retiring owners Joann and Mike Stegenga, a new Wellen Park Downtown broke just ground a couple miles up the road.
The former fish camp also sits just 2 miles from the Atlanta Braves’ CoolToday Park, in what’s become one of Florida’s fastest-growing communities. And nearby River Road is finally on track for widening.
“We’re always on the lookout,” said Pescio, who has also been operating partner at Brandon’s popular O’Brien’s Irish Pub, at Venice’s Made in Italy since 2016, and at Tarpon Springs’ lakeside Tarpon Turtle Grill & Marina since 2019.
“Tarpon Turtle used to be two little trailers and a fishing camp,” said Pescio, who’d seen the similarities at once. “Then it evolved.”
Suffice it to say that he knows how to spiff up an old fish camp that already has a breathtaking natural setting.
When the Stegengas first laid eyes on their 2-acre site in 1995, it held only a dilapidated waterfront bar on the site of the old Playmore Resort fish camp. The place dated back to the 1950s, when families motored in for a real Old Florida fishing vacation.
Pescio and partners aim to springboard it into the future.
“I’ve never helped physically build a brand-new restaurant like this, so it’s pretty cool for me,” longtime manager Frank Sweeney said.
Pescio laughed about the fact they were working quietly on remodeling and upgrading the facility.
“But word got out,” he said.
To keep current staff fully employed, the restaurant will remain open through an extensive remodel that will make the spot as much of a destination as the Turtle is on Lake Tarpon.
The newly dog-friendly riverfront patio bar will soon be tiki-topped throughout, and other outside seating will get a tiki awning.
A new dock will accommodate those cruising the Myakka River or taking a leisurely paddle from nearby Sen. Bob Johnson’s Landing.
But, Pescio cautioned, the remodel will take time because of pandemic-related supply-chain slowdowns.
“Even at Tarpon Turtle, which we acquired two years ago, new furniture took 8 to 20 weeks to arrive.”
Other plans include opening seven days a week until as late as traffic suggests.
“If the clients are there, we’ll keep it open,” Pescio said.
The best news of all? The new owners hate frozen food.
Pescio suggests checking out the Tarpon Turtle menu for a preview of what’s coming to his newest restaurant.
“We’re going to switch up the menu, incorporating more fresh catch, like grouper or corvina. And we’ll offer as much fresh product as possible.
“At Tarpon Turtle, our No. 1 appetizer is ‘gator bites.’ We’ll also bring in dishes from Made in Italy, like grouper piccata. We have daily specials, and whatever gets the best feedback will go on the menu.”
Ironically, Pescio isn’t a fan of serving oysters in his restaurants. But he firmly believes in listening to customers, who’ve already insisted on keeping oysters at the Myakka River, even after its name changes to Tarpon Point. He also promises to keep its popular Michigan walleye.
“We’re going to bring fresh product, friendly service and a fun Key West atmosphere to the restaurant’s next chapter as Tarpon Point Grill & Marina,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.