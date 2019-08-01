By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — A man from Wauchula was arrested after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s Punta Gorda apartment twice and pulling a gun on a deputy.
The victim told deputies Travis Downey, 40, broke into her apartment on July 23 and was attempting to break in again on July 30 around 5:16 a.m. She was out of town, but saw him on her surveillance video.
Deputies responded and noticed the front door had pry marks and appeared to have been kicked in.
A be-on-the-lookout alert for Downey had been sent out to law enforcement due to the previous incident, and a corporal recalled Downey because of the tattoos on his face. He spotted Downey walking around the shoreline of the pond near the apartment complex.
The corporal announced himself and told Downey to stop, but he continued walking away. He then pulled a firearm and pointed it in the corporal’s direction.
When Downey would not put the gun down, the corporal used his Taser, causing Downey to drop his gun into the pond. He was taken into custody.
Downey had in his possession a blue and orange backpack with burglary tools, a wig and a bracelet.
He was charged with possession of a firearm by Florida convicted felon, aggravated assault on officer/firefighter/EMT, burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, possession of burglary tools, follow harass cyberstalk with fear of death or injury, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling while unarmed, and carrying a concealed weapon (unlicensed firearm), and resisting an officer without violence. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $308,000.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
