The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Adam Joseph McCumber, 34, of Oak Trails, Arcadia, on multiple charges including trafficking in amphetamines.
According to the arrest report, on Saturday afternoon, a deputy saw McCumber drive by. Knowing McCumber did not have a valid driver’s license and was wanted under a federal warrant for trafficking methamphetamine, he pulled the vehicle over and tried to arrest McCumber. But McCumber started to walk away, pleading not to be arrested. The deputy eventually pinned him to the ground until others came to assist.
A search of the vehicle McCumber was driving turned up almost 300 rams of meth, scaled and related drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license for the third or subsequent time, resisting an officer with violence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, and possession of more than 14 grams of amphetamine or meth. He is being held without bond.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John David Griggs, 62, no address, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,240.
Jesus Perez-Ambrosio, 33, 1400 block of SE 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI with property damage, driving without a valid license, and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kimberly Anne Snow, 41, 1500 block of SE Carnahan Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Shelley Renee Cavender, 44, 1600 block of NW Floridian Circle, Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Jose Angel Flores Garcia, 72, Port Charlotte. Charge: Refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspension. Bond: $500.
Carlos Hernandez, 37, Immokalee. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $670.
Arturo Galvan Maldonado, 42, 2500 block of Wallace Drive, Arcadia. Charges: driving without a valid license and attached plate not assigned to vehicle. Released on recognizance.
Jose Alfredo Martinez, 50, 800 block of NE Orange Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Montel Jamal McCall, 27, 300 block of South Watson Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Released on recognizance.
Rodriguez Lama McDaniel, 44, 1400 block of NE Lee Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license for third or subsequent offense, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Robert William Pollard, 67, 8600 block of SW Reese Street, Arcadia. CHargeL out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Prestin Franklin Tomlinson, 53, 600 block of West Gibson Street, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Anthony Barajas, 18, Sebring. Charges: burglary of a dwelling or structure causing more than $1,000 damage, grand theft between $300-$5,000 and larceny of a coin operated machine. Bond: $9,120.
Brian Jerome Hartmanstorfer, 25, 11900 block of SW County Road 769, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Haman Mathew Pettyjohn, 43, 2900 block of NE Ouray Drive, Arcadia. Charge: failure by sex offender to report change of state of residence. Bond: $15,000.
Bryant Keith Redfield, 37, no address, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Antonio Quintana Rivas, 53, 2600 block of NE Burnham Road, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2.500.
Leslie Fitzhenry Jennings Jr., 48, 1500 block of North Gill Street, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Johnny Thomas Rivera, 25, 22600 block of SW Beard Street, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.
Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.