A West Palm Beach man was arrested for a DUI early Thursday after nearly hitting a patrol car while officers were dealing with an alligator on the roadway.
According to the arrest affidavit, Christopher Price, 33, nearly struck the rear of a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office sergeant’s patrol vehicle, with its emergency lights on, parked at Midway Boulevard and Beacon Drive around 12:30 a.m.
Four law enforcement officers were directing traffic so the alligator and trapper would not be hit. Two of them shined their flashlights at Price, allegedly driving at a high rate speed, attempting to get him to slow down. Price had a “blank stare” on his face and didn’t respond, according to the affidavit.
Another deputy conducted a traffic stop on Price at Midway Boulevard and Conway Boulevard. Price said he was there from West Palm to pick up a friend. He handed over his wallet, driver’s license and rental agreement, which the officer noted “was very wet and smelled like an alcoholic beverage.”
When asked for consent to search his vehicle, Price allegedly said, “You’re trying to pin something on me, well you got the wrong one, I know my rights.”
He denied having anything to drink and was belligerent, refusing to follow orders to exit his vehicle, according to the affidavit. A half-full cold can of Heineken beer was found in his center console.
Price was charged with DUI and resisting an officer without violence. He was also cited for failure to move over/slow down for an emergency vehicle, wearing a headset, and open container.
His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $5,000.
