U.S. 41 death investigation

Authorities gather on U.S. 41's Peace River bridge early Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, during a death investigation. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PUNTA GORDA — A 47-year-old man committed suicide by hanging on the southbound U.S. 41 bridge Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO spokesperson Claudette Smith said a motorist traveling northbound called in the sighting around 7 a.m. The body was reportedly hanging from the crest of the bridge on the side with the pedestrian walkway.


