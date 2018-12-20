Steven Patrick Harvey, 47, of Grove City, Fla., was sentenced to two years in state prison for repeatedly driving on a suspended license, along with other traffic violations.
Records from the Florida State Highway Patrol indicate on Nov. 28, 2016, Harvey was heading north on County Road 769 in a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup. He reportedly went off the shoulder just before reaching the intersection of S.W. Jernigan Street and the vehicle overturned three times, coming to rest in an orange grove.
Harvey was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
During the investigation, FHP discovered the Colorado license plate on the truck was not registered to that (or any other) vehicle and the truck was not registered in any state.
FHP's records showed Harvey's driver's license had been suspended numerous times in Florida. He was also listed as having multiple outstanding traffic fines, plus a charge for fleeing to elude police and theft of a motor vehicle or vehicle parts. He had six prior convictions in Florida for driving on a suspended or revoked license. He was jailed in DeSoto County on Feb. 20.
On Nov. 8, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve two years in state prison, with credit for time already served in DeSoto (one year, four months and 16 days). He was transported to the Department of Corrections on Dec. 5.
He is also listed as serving a five-year sentence out of Charlotte County for criminal mischief with property damage between $200 and $1,000. His projected release date is Dec. 20, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.