SARASOTA — A Venice man died of suicide in Sarasota County Jail on Wednesday, hours after receiving a 25-year prison sentence for sex crimes, officials said.
Kelbi John Burson, 39, returned from the courthouse Wednesday to the Sarasota County Correctional Facility, where he was evaluated by medical personnel due to the prison sentence, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
He was medically cleared and returned to his housing unit.
Deputies were alerted about 3 p.m. Wednesday to a possible suicide attempt.
Inmates, deputies and medical staff attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to the release. Paramedics pronounced him dead at 3:24 p.m.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office concluded Burson died by suicide through asphyxiation. Investigators have not identified any indication of foul play.
An official cause of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner‘s Office.
Burson was arrested in 2018 on 40 counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of use of computer to solicit a child to commit sex acts, three counts of transmission of harmful materials to a minor, two counts of transmission of lewd or lascivious exhibition to a child, and a single count of lewd or lascivious conduct.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said it was aware preteen victims involved may have been from Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties and asked any victims to come forward.
Burson’s extensive SnapChat activities, which he admitted to law enforcement, came to light after parents learned an 11-year-old child had met with the man, who claimed to be a 12.
Burson was able to lure at least one victim into taking nude photos of herself and sending them to him. He created other fictitious teen profiles on SnapChat, using the characters to also pressure the girl into sending more photos.
