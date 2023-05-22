PORT CHARLOTTE — A man lost an arm to an alligator attack early Sunday.
The 23-year-old victim was bitten near a pond behind Banditos Bar on McCall Road in Port Charlotte, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Manny Hidalgo was inside the bar when he heard a fellow patron shouting from the pond. He grabbed his phone and used a flashlight to locate the man.
"He was yelling and swimming toward the shoreline," Hidalgo told The Daily Sun. "I ran and dragged him up onto the sand. I was scared to get close to the water because it was dark out."
Interviewed on Sunday afternoon near the pond, Hidalgo was still in shock.
"I was scared for sure," he said. "He was a pretty big guy. I'm not sure how I did it. I guess my adrenaline kicked in...I don't know if it was a mama gator trying to save her young, or a daddy gator trying to feed his family ... but the guy was very lucky."
Hidalgo lives in Cape Coral and has been working for a Port Charlotte construction company for the past few months repairing storm damage. He goes to Banditos several times a week with his rescued cat, Mr. Tom.
"I know it's mating season, so I hope people are more aware of their surroundings," he said. "This is Florida and there are predators...I guess I was just at the right place at the right time. I hope the guy is OK."
The call came in around 1:42 a.m., according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn, who confirmed the victim's arm was amputated during the attack.
The victim was taken by helicopter to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, Dunn said.
A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was sent to the scene and removed a 10.5-foot alligator from the property, FWC stated.
People with concerns about an alligator can call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. FWC will dispatch a trapper.
"The goal of SNAP is to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas, while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur," FWC spokesperson Hailee Seely stated in a news release. "SNAP uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property."
An estimated 1.3 alligators inhabit Florida waters, according to the FWC. Gator attacks requiring medical attention are relatively rare, however, with an average of eight unprovoked bites a year over the last decade.
In July 2022, an 80-year-old woman died at Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood after she was attacked by two alligators. She had fallen into the water while trimming grass along her seawall.
In October, an Englewood East man was bitten on the arm by an alligator he was attempting to remove from his yard.
In both cases, trappers removed the alligators.
The FWC reminds residents they can help to avoid conflicts by following these tips:
• Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
• Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.
• Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
• Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could encounter the alligator in the future.
