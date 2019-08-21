ENGLEWOOD — A man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after being stabbed at the Englewood Walmart parking lot, while another man was arrested on assault charges.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Lee Saylor, 29, of Gulfstream Boulevard in Englewood, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say at about 3:05 a.m., he ran away from Walmart on South McCall Road after stabbing another man.
The unnamed victim was in the parking lot suffering a single, non-life-threatening stab wound in his abdomen. He was taken to Englewood Community Hospital. Deputies say the victim knew Saylor.
The case was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations.
Road patrol deputies found Saylor nearby on San Casa Drive and arrested him several hours after the stabbing. He is charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and transported to the Charlotte County Jail.
Through the investigation, it was determined that the victim accused Saylor of stealing his wallet. They fought and Saylor stabbed the victim, the report states
“There is no room for violence in any form or fashion in this county," Sheriff Bill Prummell said. "We will continue to track down and arrest violators who commit violent acts. We will also continue to strive and make Charlotte County a safe place to be for our residents and visitors.”
