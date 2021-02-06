VENICE — Stress has become a part of our modern living. Yet, it doesn’t have to be in control of our life. We have the potential to rise above stress.
This workshop will benefit anyone who would like meditative and clear psychological tools for managing stress in our modern life
In this three-hour workshop, you will learn from the scientific and Buddhist perspectives 1) what stress is, 2) how stress arises, 3) how to manage stress, 4) and how to prevent stress. You will also get hands-on experience on Buddhist meditative techniques to reduce stress.
It is offered on Zoom through Blue Lotus Meditation Center.
Call 941-323-8033 for registration information.
The presenter is Bhante Pemaratana, the chief abbot of Pittsburgh Buddhist Center. He was ordained and trained in Sri Lanka before coming to the U.S. in 2008. He offers courses and workshops on Buddhist psychology and meditation. He is currently a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania.
