ENGLEWOOD — Want a peek at the history of folk music in Florida and the presence of music and old songs sung around the bonfire on Manasota beaches?
Award-winning, internationally acclaimed duo, Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly present delightful programs of traditional American and Celtic folk songs and percussive dance.
Atwater and Donnelly blend gorgeous harmonies and play an astonishing array of instruments including guitar, Appalachian mountain dulcimer, mandolin, tin whistle, harmonica, banjo, limberjacks, and other surprises including a thrilling interpretation of freestyle Appalachian clog dancing.
Their performance is appealing to all ages, and with humor, audience participation and a relaxed stage presence, Atwater and Donnelly explain song origins to give more relevance to the material.
Married since 1989, they perform widely in the United States and abroad and their 13 recordings receive international airplay.
Their performance from noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at 7760 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. The talk will follow the noon luncheon at the club and is part of the 33rd annual Monday Lecture Series.
The 2020 weekly series, “History of Manasota Key and Gulf Coast,” in honor of the Buffum’s public service, is presenting scholars on area history; it runs through April 16.
No program list? That is because Atwater and Donnelly never quite know what numbers they will do until they appear on stage.
“One of my favorite parts of our creative life is crafting shows right before the watchful eyes and ears of our audiences,” Atwater said. “As we survey the crowd, talk to people, and get a feel for our surroundings, we make snap decisions, selecting what song, dance, or instrument feels just right at that moment. We hope you enjoy this exciting foray into the oral traditions of American heritage music and dance.”
For 60 years, the Buffum family, including current managers 91-year-old Sydney Buffum and her daughter, Sydney “Buffy” Crampton, has operated the popular 25-acre resort on Manasota Key, known as the Manasota Beach Club. Throughout these years, they have played an important role in the area by serving on numerous boards, sponsoring hundreds of events, and being dedicated to area environmental and historic preservation.
Manasota Beach Club hosts the luncheon talks on Mondays from noon until 1:30 p.m. The cost is $25 plus taxes/gratuity. Reservations are required due to limited seating. For additional information and reservations, contact MBC at 941-474-2614.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.