ENGLEWOOD –– A vacant 2.5-acre parcel on Manasota Beach Road owned by Commissioner Ron Cutsinger and his wife was unanimously approved by Sarasota County commissioners on Jan. 31.
Cutsinger did not participate in the discussion due to his ownership of the property, recusing himself instead.
The property is located on the north side of Manasota Beach Road, west of S.R.776.
The couple sought to change the zoning from a residential estates designation that allowed 1 unit per acre to residential multi-family, giving them 9 units per acre.
The Cutsingers' plan for a development called Waypoint Villas consists of seven duplex lots with 14 units.
Bo Medred of Genesis Planning, the agent for the Cutsingers, sidestepped the increase in density by the rezoning, focusing instead on the county’s future land use designation for the property of office/multi-family residential, which allows 13 units per acre.
“That’s less than the allowable density,” Medred said, without addressing the increase in density from the change in zoning districts.
John McIntyre, president of the Manasota Key Association, focused on environmental impacts from the proposed development with the Manasota Scrub Preserve across the road.
“I don’t feel it’s compatible with the environmental message we enjoy in this community,” McIntyre said.
He also mentioned the lack of sidewalks along Manasota Beach Road and the impact of septic tanks on water quality in Lemon Bay as other reasons for the association’s opposition to the proposal.
One other speaker at the public hearing also mentioned the use of septic tanks in the development and the negative impact they would have on the deteriorating water quality in Lemon Bay.
In rebuttal, Medred dismissed the concerns about septic tanks, saying the property was a mile from Lemon Bay.
“I think the change is consistent with the comprehensive plan,” Commissioner Mike Moran said in support of his motion to approve the rezoning. “I think it’s reasonable and permissible.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.