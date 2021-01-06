MANASOTA KEY — The 35th annual lecture series hosted by the Manasota Beach Club will return in 2021.
“Last winter’s series was curtailed due to COVID and this year, it no doubt, will still be a concern,” the club said in a news release. “But with vaccines on the horizon and MBC’s safety plan (including ending buffet service and using individual box lunches instead, eating outside, masking, socially distancing and cleaning with UV lighting), we plan to move ahead.”
It will only have four lectures this year, all in February.
The Manasota Beach Club is a 25-acre resort run for 60 years by the Buffum family — which currently includes Sydney Buffum, 93, and her daughter, Syndey “Buffy” Crampton.
“Throughout these years, they have also played an important role in area public service by serving on numerous boards, sponsoring hundreds of events, and being dedicated to area environmental and historic preservation,” the news release said.
The 2021 series will honor Buffum’s service to the community and include scholars on area history.
Speakers include:
• Feb. 1: Spanish Point director John McCarthy and Selby Gardens president Jennifer Rominecki discussing “Evolution of Two Institutions and the Impact on Gulf Coast Biological Health.”
• Feb. 8: Buffum Family, Dave Winnans, Nelda Thompson and others discussing “Local Residents, Local Reflections: History of the Key.”
• Feb 15: Tree Foundation Sarasota Director Meg Lohman discussing “Learning from the Treetops: Why we Need Conservation on the Gulf.”
• Feb. 24: Former Sarasota County commissioner and Gulf Coast Community Foundation Vice President Jon Thaxton discussing “Scrub Jays and other animals as Indicators of Manasota Key Ecology.”
The news release notes the talks will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Mondays outside with a cost of $25 along with gratuities and taxes. Reservations will be required. For more information or reservations, call MBC at 941-474-2614.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.