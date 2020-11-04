A few more manatees have died this year than last year.
Once again, collisions with boats are to blame, state wildlife officials say.
Florida wildlife officers documented 483 manatees deaths from Jan. 1 to Oct. 23. Last year, during the same time period, the FWC recorded 422 deaths. This year’s numbers also exceeds the five-year average of 475 deaths annually.
“Of all the carcasses in which a cause of death was determined, watercraft-related mortality was as significant as in previous years, which underscores boat collisions remain one of the major threats to the manatee population over the long-term,” FWC spokeswoman Michelle Kerr said.
Boating has been a popular activity in Florida during 2020, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down many other outdoor and indoor activities for months.
So far in 2020, 68 manatees have died from the injuries sustained from boats and other watercraft. On average, 20% of the reported manatee deaths result from boating injuries.
Of the 14 reported manatee deaths in Charlotte County waters, two died of boat-related injuries. In Sarasota County, one of the six manatee deaths was from boat-related injuries. Of the 23 manatee deaths reported in Lee County, five were results of boat injuries.
